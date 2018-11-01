The Weekender: Dan Zanes Trio, Frankenstein and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is plenty to see and do this weekend around central Minnesota. Enjoy some family fun with the Dan Zanes Trio, get the chills with the theatre performance of Frankenstein, hear the vocal talent of Tapestry Vocal Ensemble, watch young musicians at Apollo's Fall Concert, and enjoy great music at Bo Diddley's. Read more in The Weekender!
Dan Zanes TrioSt. Cloud
Enjoy a family friendly concert the kids will love playing in St. Cloud this weekend. The Dan Zanes Trio will be performing at the Paramount Theatre Sunday afternoon. Their music is so uplifting the audience is always invited to sing and dance along. The music is based in a variety of folk traditions. Ticket for the show are $16 for adults and $8 for kids. Show starts at 3:00 p.m. Sunday.
- Sunday, November 4th, 3:00 p.m.
Mary Shelley's FrankensteinCollegeville
Aquilia Theatre brings the talk of Frankenstein to life on stage this weekend in Collegeville. The story brings to life the timeless and gruesome tale of Frankenstein in an innovative interpretation that will give the audience chills. Tickets for the show are $30 for general admission, $27 for seniors and $15 for students. The show is Thursday at the Stephen B. Humphrey Theatre at 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, November 1st, 7:30 p.m.
Tapestry Vocal EnsembleSt. Cloud
A wonderful musical entertainment event is coming to Paramount Theatre this weekend. Tapestry is a Boston based vocal ensemble and will be performing their show based on the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day (Veterans Day). The show presents works of composers affected by the war. Tickets for the show are $23 for adults, $15 for veterans and $5 for students. Show begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, November 3rd, 7:30 p.m.
Apollo Fall Orchestra ConcertSt. Cloud
Apollo students will showcase their musical talents Thursday night. The school is holding their Fall Orchestra concert. Come and listen to the hard work students have been practicing since the start of the school year. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place inside the auditorium at Apollo High School. Admission is free however donations are accepted which will go towards a scholarship fund.
- Thursday, November 1st, 7:00 p.m.
Triple Bill: Tim Fast, Charlie Roth and Dan RumseySt. Cloud
Enjoy some great music by three local artists in St. Cloud this weekend. Tim Fast, Charlie Roth and Dan Rumsey will all be performing at Bo Diddley's. The show is put on by the Granite City Folk Society. Listen to a variety of sounds, and genre's in a great atmosphere. Tickets for the show are just $12 and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
- Friday, November 2nd, 7:30 p.m.