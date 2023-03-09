The Weekender: Arts Underground, Ring of Kerry and More!

1

Enjoy a night of art at the Paramount Theatre. Arts Underground allows you to work with a studio mentor, to try your hand at throwing a bowl on the wheel, piecing a mosaic together, turning a wooden bowl on the lathe, forming a sculpture out of clay or creating a painting or drawing. The Paramount has all of the supplies and equipment you need to try something new. Arts Underground welcomes teens, adults and supervised children to come and create together. Cost is $10 for adults (20+) and $5 for youth (19 and under).

NO REGISTRATION!

- Thursday, March 9th, 6:00 p.m.