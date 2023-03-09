The Weekender: Arts Underground, Ring of Kerry and More!

Photo by Andy Kelly on Unsplash
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -  You asked and we answered, here is your weekend entertainment guide in central Minnesota. Enjoy making art with the Paramounts Arts Underground event, hear the sounds of Ring of Kerry, rock out with Arch Allies, check out the Bock Poking event and listen to WJON's Kelly Cordes sing. Read more in The Weekender!

 

 

    Arts Underground

    St. Cloud

    Enjoy a night of art at the Paramount Theatre. Arts Underground allows you to work with a studio mentor, to try your hand at throwing a bowl on the wheel, piecing a mosaic together, turning a wooden bowl on the lathe, forming a sculpture out of clay or creating a painting or drawing. The Paramount has all of the supplies and equipment you need to try something new. Arts Underground welcomes teens, adults and supervised children to come and create together. Cost is $10 for adults (20+) and $5 for youth (19 and under).

    - Thursday, March 9th, 6:00 p.m.

     

    Ring of Kerry

    St. Cloud

    The Ring of Kerry is celebrating their 20th Anniversary Reunion this weekend. Original band members coming back to play music from the first years of the band. The show includes all new stage and show effects, music, dance numbers, and more exciting changes punctuated by old favorites. Rince na Greine Irish dancers join Ring of Kerry on stage. Tickets are $26 and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Pioneer Place Theatre.

    - CLICK HERE for tickets!

    - Friday, March 10th, 7:30 p.m.

    Arch Allies

    St. Cloud

    America's Premiere Tribute show is back on stage this weekend. Arch Allies will be performing at the Pioneer Place Theatre this weekend for a two show performance. The band performs a lot of classic rock hits that will get you on your feet. There are two performances scheduled for Saturday with the first beginning at 5:00 p.m. and at 8:00 p.m. One note, the 8:00 p.m. show will convert the general admission stands into a dance floor.  Tickets are roughly $30 and seats are going fast.

    - Saturday, March 11th, 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

    Bock Poking

    Waite Park
    Come enjoy a unique experience in Waite Park this weekend. Back She Brewing is holding a Bock Poking event. Bock Poking is the act of sticking a hot iron into a cold beer, traditionally a bock, which dates back more than 400 years. When this is done the heat caramelizes the malt sugars in the beer giving it a toasted marshmallow feel! Event runs from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
    - Saturday, March 11th, 12:00 p.m.
    Live Music from Kelly Cordes

    Sauk Rapids
    Join WJON's very own Kelly Cordes, along with her son and nephew at Molitor’s Quarry as they play LIVE for your entertainment. Power Cordes has been performing for a little over 2 years. You can hear some of your favorite songs as well as original material from the group. The event is free to attend and the music begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
    - Friday, March 10th, 5:30 p.m.
