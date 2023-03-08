JuCo Baseball Update – March 8th, 2023

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE ROUND UP

CENTRAL DIVISION COMMUNITY COLLEGES

This roundup will include two former coaches for the St. Cloud Tech/Community College Cyclones. Jason Fischer of the Alexandria Legends and Tyler Hebrink of the Ridgewater Warriors.

ALEXANDRIA T. C. C. LEGENDS 8 NORTH COLLEGE HIBBING 4

The Legends have ten local graduates on their team, several being from Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres. The Legends defeated the Cardinals, backed by four timely hits and very solid defense. They got very good pitching performances by a righty Brock Depute from Mohall, North Dakota, he threw 2 2/3 innings and lefty Jalen Vorpahl a freshman from Sartell-St. Stephen High School threw 3 1/3 innings to earn the win. Righty Parker Jendro from Alexandria Area High School threw the final inning to close it out.

The Legends were led on offense by freshman Jacob Merrill from Sartell-St. Stephen High School, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he scored a run and he earned a walk. Carter Lang from New Ulm High School went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he scored a run, earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Freshman Chuck Hackett from Foley High School, had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Lucas Burgum from Mandan, North Dakota went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned two walks, scored one run and he had a pair of stolen bases. Levi Lampert from Upsala High School was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Freshman Brady Goebel from Albany High School scored a run.

SCTC CYCLONES 11 PENN STATE BEAVERS 0

The Cyclones defeated the Beavers of Penn State, backed by a very good pitching performance by righty Brooks Asche a freshman from MACCRAY High School. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Brock Woitalla a freshman from Monticello High School, he went 2-for-5 for three RBIs. Jake Ince a freshman from Aitkin High School went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he scored two runs, earned one walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Cayden Hanson a freshman from Willmar High School went 1-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Sam Holthaus a freshman from St. Cloud Apollo went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Peyton Winter a sophomore from Belgrade-Broten-Elrosa went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he scored two runs and he earned a walk. Will VanBeck a freshman from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa was credited for a RBI, he scored a pair of runs and he earned a walk. Brady Linn a sophomore from Rocori High School went 1-for-3 with a triple, he scored two runs ad he earned one walk. Blaine Fischer a freshman from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jacob Hendrickson a sophomore from Moorhead High School earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Beavers starting pitcher Jericho Deal Cruz threw three innings, he took the loss and Matthew Cater threw four innings in relief. They were led on offense by Phillip Bitz, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Tyler Rouse, Aaron Stribling and Matt Cater all went 1-for-3.

ALEXANDRIA T. C. C. LEGENDS 11 HIBBING CARDINALS 4

The Legends defeated the Cardinals backed by nine hits, including g a pair of doubles, to give Lucases Burgrum, from Mandan, North Dakota great support. He threw three innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Kai Mayfield from Beatrice, Nebraska threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Logan Bullock from Watertown-Mayer High School threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

They Legends offense was led by Hunter Norby, from Ashby, Mn., he went 2-for-3 with a double for four RBIs, he scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Brady Goebel from Albany High School went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Lange from New Ulm High School went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Levi Lampert from Upsala High School went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, scored a run and he had a stolen base. Josh Kasson from Motley, Mn had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Maddox Mortensen from New Ulm went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill and Caleb O’Connell both from Sartell-St. Stephen High School earned a walk. Jaden Drill from New Ulm went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Chuck Hackett from Foley High School earned a walk and he scored a run and Caden Sand from Albany High School went 1-1.

PENN STATE MONT ALTO 7 SCTC CYCLONES 1

The Cyclones were defeated by Mont Alto, no stats are available for the Penn State Team. The starting pitcher for the Cyclones, righty Will Thorn a freshmen from Becker High School threw three innings, he issued four walks, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Zeus Schlegel from Big Lake High School, issued one walk and surrendered two runs. Righty Matthew Keller form Elgin, Minnesota threw three innings in relief, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Blake Kilanowski a freshman from St. Cloud Tech threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Brock Woitalla, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Cayden Hansen went 2-4, Sam Holthaus earned a pair of walks, Jacob Hendrickson earned a walk and Jake Ince scored a run.