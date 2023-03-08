MN Gov. Protects Gender Affirming Health Care

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - The state took steps Wednesday to protect a person’s gender identity.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order that protects access to gender-affirming health care statewide.

Get our free mobile app

Gender-affirming health care services refer to all medical, surgical, counseling, or referral services that an individual may receive to support and affirm that individual’s gender identity or gender expression.

While signing the bill, Governor Walz said the order is a step toward protecting everyone in the state.

As states across the country move to ban access to gender-affirming care, we want LGBTQ Minnesotans to know they will continue to be safe, protected, and welcome in Minnesota. In Minnesota, you will not be punished for seeking or providing medical care. This Executive Order delivers the urgent action that our LGBTQ Minnesotans deserve.

To read the Executive Order, click here.

The order stipulates that state agencies will take the following actions:

State agencies will coordinate to protect people or entities who are providing, assisting, seeking, or obtaining gender-affirming health care services.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the Minnesota Department of Commerce (COMM), and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights (MDHR) will investigate and take administrative actions for unfair or deceptive practices related to the denial of gender-affirming health care services.

MDH will prepare a report summarizing the literature on the scientific evidence about the safety and effectiveness of gender-affirming health care and its public health effects.

The state will decline to help other states that try to penalize individuals and entities seeking gender-affirming health care services.

To the maximum extent possible, the state will refuse requests to extradite individuals accused of committing acts related to, securing, or receipt of gender-affirming healthcare services.

MDH, COMM, MDHR, and the Minnesota Department of Human Services will issue a joint bulletin to health plan companies regarding the availability of health insurance coverage and the provision of health insurance benefits for medically necessary gender-affirming health care services.

The Executive order will become effective in early April.

READ RELATED ARTICLES