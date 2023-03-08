St. Cloud Launches New Site Providing Updates During Snow Events

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With snow accumulation expected over the next several days, St. Cloud officials have launched a new website to help keep residents up-to-date with the latest snow events.

The page titled Snow Events on the city's website will provide updated information as to when snowplow operators are out, public safety reminders, snow emergency information and current road conditions.

City staff says the website also provides helpful tips residents can make to reduce roadway obstructions and make things easier for plow operators.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch effective at noon Thursday. St. Cloud is estimated to receive anywhere between 1 to 5 inches of snowfall over the next several days.

