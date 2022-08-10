St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping, Impregnating Teenage Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to prison for raping a teenage girl and impregnating her.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 43-year-old Carlos Calachij Gutierrez to 14 years and four months in prison after he pleaded guilty to 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in June.

St. Cloud Police responded to a report of child sexual abuse in January and learned that the 13-year-old girl's mother had discovered the abuse was taking place while she was at work.

The mother confronted Calachij Gutierrez who denied having sexual intercourse with the girl.

The victim told police that he began sexually abusing her in the fall of 2021 and did it every time they were alone together.

