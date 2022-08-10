How To Pick The Perfect Central Minnesota Watermelon

Now is the time to really enjoy the fruits of your labors out in the garden, literally. It seems like I am seeing a TON of zucchini right now, and I am also starting to see more watermelons becoming available. But how do you know which one to buy, as you want a ripe and juicy watermelon? Here are some tips for the next time you are out at a local farmers market or at the grocery store to pick the perfect watermelon.

It seems that everyone's definition of perfect is a little different, some like them sweeter, some like them a little bit watery/juicy, and some people like their melons a little bit unripe, the guide from Naked Food Magazine is helpful for those looking for that perfect summertime treat.

Masterclass.com also has some helpful tips for determining that your watermelon is ready.

"Do a thump test. A ripe watermelon should have a deep hollow sound when you thump the rind with your hand, similar to a knock on the door. An unripe melon will have a more high-pitched resonance, whereas an overripe melon will sound more like a thud."

"Smell the melon. You will be able to smell the sweet watermelon aroma through the rind of a ripe watermelon. A watermelon is likely underripe if you can’t smell anything through the rind. However, if the smell is too strong it might be overripe."

"Squeeze the flesh. The best watermelon is juicy yet firm with just a little bit of give in the rind. If the outer rind is soft, it may indicate an overripe or malnourished fruit. You can also try pressing the blossom end of a watermelon. An unripe watermelon will have a completely solid blossom end, while an overripe melon will be mushy and mealy."

Now that you've been armed with how to find a perfect watermelon, happy hunting.