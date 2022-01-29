The Village Providing Free Financial Coaching to Local Veterans

ST. CLOUD -- For a limited time, free financial education and services are being provided to local veterans.

The Village Financial Resource Center was recently awarded a $5,000 grant by the Fargo-based Hector Foundation. They are using that money to provide three free months of financial coaching to up to 20 St. Cloud area veterans.

The coaching will consist of meeting and having regular check-ins with a certified financial counselor to assess your financial situation, set goals, and make a plan. The free counseling has a value of $250 for each person.

You can schedule an appointment over the phone by calling 1-800-450-4019.

