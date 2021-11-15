The Ten Best Restaurants Around Saint Cloud According to Yelp

I absolutely love dining out. There are lots of tasty options in St. Cloud. While restaurants are taking a hit during the cornvirus pandemic, I actually found myself eating restaurant food more -- via takeout & delivery.

Part of the reason I ate more restaurant food was to help support local businesses who really appreciated the business during tough times, but the other part was that I found eating tasty, professionally prepared food was comforting (and delicious).

Yelp rates all different kinds of businesses based on customer reviews. Yelp users can submit a review of a business's products or services using a one to five star rating system. These rankings can change often due to the fact that they're all based on customer reviews.

10 Best Restaurants Around St. Cloud According to Yelp

Rounding out the Top-20 highest rated St. Cloud area restaurants on Yelp are:

#11 - Cafe Renaissance

#12 - Giliberto's Mexican Taco Shop

#13 - Pho V

#14 - 7 West TapHouse

#15 - Kay's Kitchen

#16 - Old Capital Tavern

#17 - The Place

#18 - Viet Tien Market

#19 - Waffle It

#20 - Jet's Pizza

21 through 30 on the list include Greek Cravings, Bravo Burritos, Anton's, Nelson Brothers, Granite City Food & Brewery, Crooked Pint Ale House, Brigitte's Cafe, Olde Brick House, Texas Roadhouse, and New York Gyro.

I am good with any of these places -- in any order, and there are definitely a few I need to get out and try. Eat, drink, and be merry. Bon Appetit!

