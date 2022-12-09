The Story of Rockville; It’s More Than Rocks

Rockville is a town of 2,448 people in Central Minnesota south and west of St. Cloud located in the southeastern portion of Stearns County. Rockville was originally platted in 1856 and named for granite rock formations on nearby streams. Levi Gaylord was selected as the first Postmaster of the town. Many lakes exist in Rockville including Grand Lake and Pleasant Lake.

According to connorhistory.com in the fall of 1854 William Capple and a companion named Mack explored this region and to them the lakes of the town are indebted for their names. Mr. Capple claimed what is now the Michael Reiter farm and Mack claimed the present Michael Lapinski farm. Mack died the following year and lies buried on his claim.

I was joined by Rockville City Councilmen Bill Becker on WJON for this feature. Becker is also the chair of the Rockville planning commission and the Director of the Emergency Management Department. Becker grew up on Grand Lake and built his home in Rockville on Pleasant Lake in 2000. Becker says the city of Rockville consists of approximately 30 square miles with much of that area rural. He explains in the last 3 to 4 years they've had some nice developments including rural residential lots for homes. This includes the Brentwood development in near Pleasant Lake and commercially Luvs Travel Stop and Country Store located along Highway 23 and Interstate 94.

Rockville has plenty of industry including bars, the Hideaway, and Stoney's. Other businesses include Air Maxx Heating and Air Conditioning, All Campers, Maselter Cabinets, Granite Edge Cafe, B's Liquor, and Merry Moose Child Care. Rockville also has Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and John Clark Elementary, which is apart of the ROCORI school district.

Becker indicates people living in Rockville can have St. Cloud, Waite Park, St. Augusta and Rockville addresses.

If you'd like to listen to my 2-part conversation with Bill Becker about Rockville it is available below.