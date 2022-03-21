The Long Drive-In Shares Plans for Opening in 2022

If the spring weather has you itching to attend an outdoor drive-in movie. you won't have to wait much longer. The Long Drive-In has announced its opening plans for 2022.

The iconic outdoor theater in Long Prairie stirred up some excitement on Facebook over the weekend sharing that their plan was to stock the shelves and prepare the grounds for opening in "early" April:

Get our free mobile app

Their website goes on to say that opening weekend will either be the first or second weekend of April, weather permitting. The plan is to keep the website up to date with the most current information.

The Long Drive-In has been a staple in the area since 1956, and has been named the best in Minnesota by WCCO in both 2013 and 2018.

I grew up in Long Prairie and hardly a weekend went by in the summer where there wasn't a text sent out between my friends making plans to catch a movie at the Long Drive-In. Even if it was a movie we only kinda wanted to see, we would always go, get our popcorn and spend a night hanging out under the stars. I have countless fond memories from the grounds of that drive-in, and I can't wait to make more memories this summer.

If you're starting to make your plans to attend a movie there this summer, admission is $8 for adults, $4 for kids 6-11 years old, and 5 and under are FREE. Price includes both movies, stay for one, or both! Tickets are purchased at the gate.

Minnesota Movies: Fun Facts About Drop Dead Gorgeous