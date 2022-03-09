Two Candidates Announce Bid for Minnesota House Seat 14A
ST. CLOUD -- Two candidates have emerged in hopes of filling a Minnesota House seat being left vacant by State Representative Tama Theis.
Tami Calhoun and Bernie Perryman have both announced their candidacy for the seat.
Theis is leaving the House seat to run for the Minnesota Senate.
Calhoun is a former St. Cloud school teacher and current business owner. She is active in ISAIAH which is a multi-racial coalition of faith communities, has worked on the St. Cloud Community Policing Agreement, and has worked at the state legislature to increase education funding.
Perryman is the owner and CEO of Batteries Plus stores in St. Cloud and Sauk Rapids. She previously managed C & L Distributing in Sauk Rapids and is the current Chair of the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce. Perryman also serves on the St. Cloud Public Safety Board and won the Central Minnesota Community Foundation's Athena Award in 2019.
House District 14A represents Waite Park, St. Augusta, portions of St. Cloud, and portions of St. Joseph.
