Teen Arrested in Murder Probe that Led to Fatal SWAT Raid

ST. PAUL -- St. Paul Police have arrested a homicide suspect from the case that ultimately led to the death of Amir Locke last week inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment.

Police arrested the 17-year-old suspect in Winona Monday night in connection with the January homicide of Otis Elder.

The suspect was booked for murder in the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center and charges are expected today from the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office.

Officer Mark Hanneman shot Amir Locke last Wednesday morning as a SWAT team conducted a search warrant connected to Elder's murder in St. Paul.

Locke was not named in the original search warrant. The 17-year-old arrested is Locke's cousin.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.