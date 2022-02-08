54th Annual Central MN Farm Show Returns After Year Off

ST. CLOUD -- After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Minnesota Farm Show is coming back to St. Cloud.

The 54th annual event will take place inside the River's Edge Convention Center February 22nd and 23rd.

Get our free mobile app

Laura Wagner is the Special Events Coordinator for the chamber. She says the farm show covers all aspects of the agricultural industry.

We have bankers and insurance agents come in, there is also more technology based groups who work with drones or tractors, so you will find all sorts of varieties inside.

Wagner says in addition to the hundreds of vendors and displays, they will also have educational presentations scheduled every hour for guests to attend.

Cindy Battleson is the Co-Chair of the Farm Show Committee. She says another important part of the farm show is their scholarship program.

The farm show traditionally gives out scholarships to high school and college students who are going into the agricultural industry. So we go through the applications pick out the winners and then we have staff go to the area schools to hand out the scholarships at their big scholarship night.

Battleson says even though they didn't have the farm show last year, they still awarded six scholarships to area students.

Since 1998 the Central Minnesota Farm Show has funded $86,000 in scholarships.

The Central Minnesota Farm Show is free to the public and runs February 22nd from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and February 23rd from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.