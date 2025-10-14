Get Ready For Championship Soccer And Volleyball Excitement
Four section championship soccer matches and the final night of the volleyball regular season highlight the local prep sports schedule for Tuesday. Here is a look at the action on tap!
Four section championship soccer matches and the final night of the volleyball regular season highlight the local prep sports schedule for Tuesday. Here is a look at the action on tap!
GIRLS SOCCER
The Cathedral Crusaders will match up with East Grand Forks in Sauk Centre for the Section 8A title.
Cathedral is 16-2 overall this season and outscored Melrose and St. John's Prep by a combined 12-0 score to reach the championship game. East Grand Forks checks in at 9-7-1 overall this season but is 7-2 against Class A competition.
The Crusaders beat the Green Wave 3-0 in their regular season matchup on September 13th in EGF.
In Section 8AA, the Sartell Sabres will host the St. Cloud Crush at Sartell High School. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m..
The Crush is 10-5-3 this season including a 4-0 setback at Sartell on September 9th. The Sabres are 12-5 and beat Sauk Rapids-Rice and Little Falls by identical 5-0 scores in the section playoffs.
BOYS SOCCER
The Tech Tigers will host Sartell for the Section 8AA Championship at 7 p.m. in St. Cloud.
The Sabres check in with an 11-6-1 record on the season, while the Tigers are 5-11 including eight games the team was forced to forfeit due to an ineligible player earlier this season.
In Section 8A, the Cathedral Crusaders will play against Pelican Rapids at 7:30 in Sauk Centre.
Cathedral is 16-1-1 on the season and beat Pelican Rapids 6-1 in the season's second game. The Vikings are 10-3-2 on the year.
VOLLEYBALL
Sartell @ Detroit Lakes
ROCORI @ Fergus Falls
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Tech
Apollo @ Willmar
Cathedral @ Foley