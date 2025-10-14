Four section championship soccer matches and the final night of the volleyball regular season highlight the local prep sports schedule for Tuesday. Here is a look at the action on tap!

Four section championship soccer matches and the final night of the volleyball regular season highlight the local prep sports schedule for Tuesday. Here is a look at the action on tap!

GIRLS SOCCER

The Cathedral Crusaders will match up with East Grand Forks in Sauk Centre for the Section 8A title.

Cathedral is 16-2 overall this season and outscored Melrose and St. John's Prep by a combined 12-0 score to reach the championship game. East Grand Forks checks in at 9-7-1 overall this season but is 7-2 against Class A competition.

The Crusaders beat the Green Wave 3-0 in their regular season matchup on September 13th in EGF.

In Section 8AA, the Sartell Sabres will host the St. Cloud Crush at Sartell High School. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m..

The Crush is 10-5-3 this season including a 4-0 setback at Sartell on September 9th. The Sabres are 12-5 and beat Sauk Rapids-Rice and Little Falls by identical 5-0 scores in the section playoffs.

BOYS SOCCER

The Tech Tigers will host Sartell for the Section 8AA Championship at 7 p.m. in St. Cloud.

The Sabres check in with an 11-6-1 record on the season, while the Tigers are 5-11 including eight games the team was forced to forfeit due to an ineligible player earlier this season.

In Section 8A, the Cathedral Crusaders will play against Pelican Rapids at 7:30 in Sauk Centre.

Cathedral is 16-1-1 on the season and beat Pelican Rapids 6-1 in the season's second game. The Vikings are 10-3-2 on the year.

VOLLEYBALL

Sartell @ Detroit Lakes

ROCORI @ Fergus Falls

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Tech

Apollo @ Willmar

Cathedral @ Foley