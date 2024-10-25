Tech Soccer Falls At State Tournament

The Tech Tiger girls soccer team saw its memorable season come to an end with a 3-1 loss to Mankato East Thursday night in the Class AA Minnesota State High School League State Tournament in Spring Lake Park.

Mankato East's Taylor Schilling scored the first half's only goal to give the Cougars a 1-0 halftime lead.

Schilling struck again in the second half before Molly Burkstrand scored for the Tigers to cut the Cougar lead in half. Burkstrand's record 62nd goal of the year was assisted by Maggie O'Hara.

Mankato East's Jillian Borgmeier scored the insurance goal for Mankato East later in the second half.

The Tigers' season ends with a record of 15-4-1.

Earlier this week it was announced that Burkstrand was named Ms. Soccer Minnesota for Class AA.

"Molly is just a great kid and a phenomenal athlete, she puts in all the work," Tech head coach Katherine Boardman said told WJON's Jay Caldwell. "We have a great midfield that's able to feed her the ball and she's able to do the rest with her speed and her shot... you can't really stop her.

"A really cool kid, a really great kid, great athlete and I'm super excited for her to play at the next level," Boardman said, adding that Burkstrand has verbally committed to Bemidji State.

