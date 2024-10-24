Central MN Prep Football Preview – Section Playoffs Week Two – October 26th, 2024

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm survived an upset attempt by Duluth East in the opening round of the Section 7AAAAA playoffs on Tuesday. The Storm picked up a 34-12 win to advance to Saturday's matchup with the Huskies in Andover.

Anthony Camara led the Storm with 180 rushing yards on 15 carries while scoring two touchdowns and Christopher Pepin added 113 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Hudson Omoke had just three catches for 21 yards due to windy conditions and a run-heavy game plan, but turned two of those grabs into touchdowns.

Sauk Rapids-Rice hosted Andover in week seven of the regular season. The Huskies picked up a 41-17 win over the Storm in that contest.

The Huskies come into the section semifinal with a 6-2 overall record. They had a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday and the game can be heard on AM 1390 and FM 95.3 Granite City Sports.

The Cathedral Crusaders beat Pine City 35-8 at St. John's University on Tuesday night to advance to the Section 5AAA semifinals against Foley. The Crusaders' 6-3 record is their best since 2011.

Cathedral quarterback Henry Schloe threw for three touchdowns, all to Jack Hamak, and ran for a 47 yards on six attempts.

Foley beat Apollo 41-7 to advance to Saturday night's matchup. The two teams did not meet during the regular season.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday at St. John's University.

The ROCORI Spartans had a first-round bye in Section 8AAAA, where they now await Princeton. The Spartans are the #3 seed in the section and the Tigers are the #2 seed.

The Spartans enter the playoffs with a 6-2 record, while Princeton is currently 8-0. The two teams did not meet in the section playoffs.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Princeton High School.

The other half of the 8AAA bracket sees the Becker Bulldogs hosting #5 seed Little Falls. The Bulldogs earned a first-round bye, while Milaca went on the road to upset #4 Detroit Lakes 28-20.

The two teams will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. at Becker High School.

In Section 5AA, the top-seeded Kimball Cubs will host #5 Royalton on Saturday at 2 p.m., while Eden Valley-Watkins hosts Holdingford at the same time on Saturday.