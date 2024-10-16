Tech Girls Soccer Headed To State; Burkstrand Breaks State Scoring Record

The Tech Tiger girls soccer team overcame its nemesis Alexandria for a 2-1 win on Tuesday night in Sauk Centre, and with it earned a trip to the state tournament.

Molly Burkstrand got the Tigers on the board early on a goal assisted by Maggie O'Hara, giving her 61 goals this season. That goal breaks the single-season Minnesota State High School league record that was previously held by Liz Woerle of Meadow Creek Christian in Andover, who scored 60 goals in 2004.

Journee Okwor made the score 2-0 in favor of the Tigers with a tally at the 17 minute mark. Her goal was assisted by Payton Anderson.

Allie Day earned the win in goal for Tech with several stops.

The Tigers are now 15-3-1 on the season and will learn who, and when, they will play in the state tournament on Saturday when the seeds are determined and matchups are set.

Samantha Hennen Samantha Hennen loading...

Earlier this week we caught up with Tech coach Katherine Boardman, who talked about Burkstrand's record-setting season:

"It's really hard to even compare that with other sports," Boardman said. "One referee I was talking with said it would be like scoring 2,000 points in basketball.

"It's so incredible what she's done throughout her career and it shows how much work she puts in during the offseason... she plays year-round," Boardman said.

Boardman says that Burkstrand's legacy at the school and her influence will be felt for years to come within the program.

"She's super humble, she comes to practice and works out like everyone else, doesn't walk around with a big head like she's setting all these records or setting a crazy standard for everyone to come," Boardman said.

"Even though Molly is having the year of her life that will go down in Tech history forever, I think every single girl on the team is truly happy for her and supports her and they realize that her success is due in part to what they do on the field and in practices," Boardman said.