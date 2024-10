Skillet and Seether are performing Sunday October 20 at 6 p.m. at the Armory in Minneapolis at 6 p.m. Listen for the key word Wednesday October 16 and/or Thursday October 17 on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports. Email that word to jay@wjon.com to qualify to win a pair of tickets.

Get our free mobile app

If you'd like to purchase tickets for the show go to ticketmaster.com.