Tall Ships Festival in Two Harbors Tickets on Sale Now
Festival of Sail otherwise known as the Tall Ships festival is happening this August in Two Harbors, Minnesota. Tickets are on sale now, even though the festival doesn't happen for about 8 months.
If you haven't been to this festival before, or if you haven't even heard of it, you are not alone. I only heard about it from when I was living in Green Bay, Wisconsin which is basically right on Lake Michigan. But after experiencing this, it is so worth it.
There are several packages that are available. You can get the big multi-day family package which will run you a couple of hundred dollars. There are price ranges all the way down to approximately $20. That is completely affordable.
You can view all of the ships that will be included in the festival here on their website. There is more than just the ship viewing. There is entertainment including musical performers and magic tricks. There will be more performers added as the time gets closer. You can keep track of who will be on the agenda here.
It’s a rare chance to catch a glimpse, step aboard, and even set sail on some of the grandest ships of yore. Draw Events is bringing tall ships to Two Harbors. Festival of Sail Lake Superior 2022 features ship tours, day sails, educational programming, food and beverage, entertainment and fun for the entire family!
Plan your trip to Two Harbors and the Tall Ships festival now!
