Stacy Konsor Of Rice Elementary Is January’s Teacher of the Month!

Congratulations to our Teacher of the Month: Stacy Konsor of Rice Elementary! Ms. Konsor was nominated by one of her second graders:

Mrs. Konser is always happy and loves all of us students. She let me do a speech about Go Dog Go and I got 5th place. It soooo much fun. She needs to be teacher of the week.

Our winning teacher was presented with gift cards to Coyote Moon Grill, Concrete Image Salon and Great Harvest Bread, along with a commemorative plaque from All Star Trophy and Awards.

Let's face it, teachers have faced more challenges than ever during this past year and they all deserve a little more recognition. If you know of an educator who is consistently going above and beyond the call of duty, you can nominate them for Teacher of the Month HERE.

It could be your child's teacher, someone who taught you in the past that made an impact on your life, your neighbor who is a teacher... really, any instructor who you feel deserves some extra kudos. You don't need to write a novel to nominate someone, a couple of sentences will do, so don't be nervous!

