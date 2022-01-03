Gas Prices in Minnesota Unchanged in Past Week

UNDATED -- Minnesota gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.07 a gallon according to Gas Buddy.

Gas prices in Minnesota are 6.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are 92.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gas has fallen 0.9 cents per gallon averaging $3.27.

Gas Buddy says oil prices have started to rise again as omicron hasn't been as severe as initially feared, leading to optimism that perhaps oil demand will start to rise in the weeks ahead.