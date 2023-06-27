Take a Tour of St. Cloud’s Stormwater Improvement Projects
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can learn about the fascinating world of stormwater. The Get to Know H2O: St. Cloud Stormwater Tour is this Thursday.
You will learn about recent water quality improvement projects. The tour will feature rain gardens, native plantings, the Whitney Park streambank restoration project, storm drain art, and see street sweeper demos.
The cost to attend the tour is $12 which includes a light supper and beverages at Pantown Brewery.
Get our free mobile app
The registration deadline is at noon Wednesday.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- 50th Anniversary of Lemonade Art Fair At SCSU
- Catholic Charities Leader Stepping Down
- $50,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in St. Cloud
- Sartell Finalizes Purchases of Former Paper Mill Site
- Scooter's Coffee Proposed for Downtown Sauk Rapids
LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor.