Take a Tour of St. Cloud’s Stormwater Improvement Projects

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can learn about the fascinating world of stormwater. The Get to Know H2O: St. Cloud Stormwater Tour is this Thursday.

You will learn about recent water quality improvement projects. The tour will feature rain gardens, native plantings, the Whitney Park streambank restoration project, storm drain art, and see street sweeper demos.

The cost to attend the tour is $12 which includes a light supper and beverages at Pantown Brewery.

The registration deadline is at noon Wednesday.

