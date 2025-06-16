Weekend Town Ball Summaries – June 15th, 2025

SATURDAY JUNE 14th

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 SAUK CENTRE TITANS 3

The Springers defeated their first round Farming tournament foe the Titans, they out hit them eleven to five. This included three doubles, a home run and two sacrifice flys. Paul. Dorr threw five innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he had four strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw two innings, he gave up a hit, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jeron Terres went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and Brady Schafer went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Brad Olson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Mason Primus went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Paul Dorr went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for RBI. Brian Hansen went 1-for-4 and Drew Bulson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

For the Titans Jack Miller threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, six runs, and he had three strikeouts. Andrew Rousslange went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and Dylan Haskamp went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Jake Haskamp, Jack Miller, Derek Holm all went 1-for-3 and Matt Waring had walk.

JORDAN BREWERS 3 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 2

The Brewers defeated their rivals in the semifinals of the Farming tournament, they were out hit, but they did collect two home runs and a double. Tommy Thompson threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and here recorded sixteen strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Joe Lucas went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Jon Draheim went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI. Steve Beckman scored a run and Turner Storm had a walk.

For the Springers Jack Arnold threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Paul Dorr went 1-for-2 with a home run for a RBI and drew VanLoy went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Drew Bulson went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run, Hank Bulson went 1-for-3, Brady Schafer and Brad Olson had a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 10 GREENWALD CUBS 0

The Clippers defeated their first round foe at the Belle Plaine Tournament, the Cubs, they out hit them eleven to zero, including a home run and three doubles. Lane Harff threw five innings, he gave up no hits, no runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kevin Kramer went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Dan Berg went 3-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Geislinger went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Gavin Mathies went 3-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs and Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored two runs. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Dustin Kramer had a walk and he scored a run.

For the Cubs Max Wehage threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. No. 40 gave up one hit, two runs and one walk. Ethan Ettel and Grant Moscho both had a stolen base and two walks. Isaac Fosenberger and Brett Engelmeyer both had a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 7 STEWARTVILLE SHARKS 6

The Clippers defeated the semifinal foe in the Belle Plaine tournament the Sharks, they were out hit eleven to nine. Carson Geislinger threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, four walks and he had four strikeouts. Matt Geislinger threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Carson Geislinger went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Dan Berg went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 3-for-5 for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Matt Geislinger went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Myles Dziengel had a RBI and a walk. Gavin Mathies had a RBI, Landon Neiman had a walk and Lincoln Haugen scored a run.

For Stewartville No. 29 threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, five walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Andrew Simmons went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Sean Hohmeister went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Henry Gathje went 1-for-1 for a RBI, three walks and he scored a run and Owen Sikkink went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Zach Carr went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Colton Parker had two walks and he scored two runs. Tyler Schmitz, Connor Nelson and Brenden Baxter all went 1-for-4.

MARSHALL ATHLETICS 3 WATKINS CLIPPERS 1

The A’s defeated the Clippers in the finals of he Belle Plaine tournament, they out hit them nine to three, including a pair of doubles and a home run. Dillon Loft threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, one run, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ryan Schlagel, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and Coby Browenlee went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Connor Neubeck went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Talan Plante went 2-for-3. Cody Wickman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Ashton Bloomberg had a walk.

For the Clippers Matt Geislinger threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Landon Neiman threw one inning, had a strikeout. Carson Geislinger went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Kevin Kramer went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Landon Neiman had two walks, Matt Geislinger and Ryan Block each had a walk.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 14 SARTELL STONE PONIES 5

The Lakers defeated their first round foe the Stone Ponies in the Farming tournament. They were actually out hit nine to eight, they were aided by eight walks. Justin Kunkel threw seven innings, he gave up five runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Adam Braun went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Schmidt went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs. Andrew Schmidt went 1-for-4, for two RBIs, had two stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run. Rudy Notch went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs. Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Colton Fruth went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Schmidt had two RBIs, two stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run and Max Fuchs was hit by a pitch twice. Nolan Notch had a RBI, Mitch Kunkel went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Alex Lenzmeier had a walk and he scored a run. Blake Kunkel had a walk and Kole Klaphake scored run.

For Sartell Jaylen Vorpahl threw four innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, five walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Jeff Amann threw three innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Josh Tinklenberg, he went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a walk and Steven Brinkerhoff went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Dylan Simones went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. Jordan Fish had a RBI and he scored a run, Jackson Vos went 1-for-3 and Parker Schulz went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run.

JORDAN BREWERS 6 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 1

The Brewers defeated their first round foe at the Farming tournament the Brewers, they out hit them twelve to two with two doubles and a triple. Nate Beckman threw seven innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nicholas Krautkremer went 2-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Nate Beckman went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Jon Draheim went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs and Zac Daak went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Michael Vohnoutka went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Turner Storm went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. Joe Lucas went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Steve Beckman went 1-for-4 with a walk and J. Michel went 1-for-1.

For the Brewers Reed Pfannenstein threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Chester Berggren threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up a hit, one run and one walk. Tyler Stang threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits and he had four strikeouts. Cade Stang went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Josh Lanctot went 1-for-2. Luke Lundquist was hit by a pitch and Ethyn Fruth scored a run.

REGAL EAGLES 3 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 1

The Eagles defeated their foe the Lumberjacks, they out hit them six to four, Jordan Wosmek threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he had five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nate Meyer, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Shane Rademacher went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Bennet Schultz went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run and Luke Knutson went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Dengerud went 1-for-2 and J. Beier had a stolen base, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

For the Lumberjacks Chuck Hackett threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he had five strikeouts. Chuck Hackett went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Eon VonWald went 1-for-1 with a double and he was hit twice by a pitch. Drew Beier went 1-for-3 with a walk, Joey Ziwicki went 1-for-3, Sam Keeler and Mitch Keeler both had a walk and Lane Olson scored a run.

REGAL EAGLES 3 NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 2

The Eagles defeated their league rivals the Silver Streaks, they out hit them four to three. Chi Schneider threw two innings, he gave up one hit, five walks and he had three strikeouts. Luke Knutson threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nate Meyer, he went 1-for-1 for two RBIs and a walk. Chi Schneider had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and B. Schultz went 2-for-2 with a double and he scored two runs. Luke Knutson went 1-for-1 with a walk and he scored a run and J. Beier had a walk.

For New Munich Carter Birr threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he had four strikeouts. L. Funk went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Ian Funk went 2-for-2 and he scored a run and L. Funk had two walks. Carter Birr, Brandon Holm, Caden Sand, Devin Hansen and Zach Birr all had a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 7 HOWARD LAKE ORPHANS 1

The Express defeated their foe the Orphans, they out hit them ten to six, including four doubles. Matt Dingmann threw five innings, he gave up five hits, one run and one walk. Andy Dingmann threw two innings, he gave up a hit, two walks and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Scott Marquardt went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Cade Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Tommy Friesen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ashton Hanan went 1-for-1 with a double, two walks and he scored a run and Zach Dingmann went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Joe Hess had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and Matt Friesen went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Adam Beyer went 1-for-3, Mason Danelke went 1-for-1, Jaxon Marquardt had a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Jake Tauring had a walk and he scored a run and Cody Leither had a walk.

For for the Orphans Shane Khan threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Owen Houge threw two innings and Steve Heber threw two innings, he gave up five hits and five runs. The offense was led by Cole Maczirowki went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he had a walk and Mason Maczirowki went 1-for-2 with a walk. Jared Koch went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Alex Zimmerman went 1-for-2, Matt Streich went 1-for-3 and Steve Heber had a walk.

SUNDAY, JUNE 15th

SOBIESKI SKIS 11 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 2

The Skis defeated their league foe the Lumberjacks, they out hit them fifteen to five, including six doubles and two home runs. Matt Filippi threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Beau Thoma threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Collin Eckman, he went 4-for-5 with a home run for five RBIs and he scored three runs. Jake Kapphahn went 3-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Alex Thoma went 2-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs. BeauThoma went. 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Matt Filippi went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Dusty Parker went 2-for-2, Collin Kray went 1-for-4 he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs and Hunter Filippi had a walk and he scored a run.

For Foley Lane Olson threw three innings, he gave up five hits, six runs and he had two strikeouts. Michael Moulzolf threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Hunter Hamer threw one inning, he gave up a hit.

Their offense was led by Eon VonWald, he went 3-for-3 with a RBI and Dan Marod went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Lane Olson went 1-for-3 with a walk, Lucas Olson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Drew Beier had a walk and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7 HUTCHINSON TIGERS 1

The Rockies defeated their foe the Tigers, they out hit them ten to four, including two doubles and a triple. Evan Acheson threw six innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Thad Lieser threw three innings, he gave up a hit, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brady Leverington went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Thad Leiser went 1-for-2 with a triple for three RBIs, a stolen base and he had two walks. David Jonas went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brady Linn went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke VanErp went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Weber went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run, Jake Brinker had a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Sam Nistler had two walks and Tyler Gesilinger was hit twice by a pitch.

For Hutchinson Carter Kurth threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Sam Starke threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Tyler Schiller threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jake Wendland he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Tyler Schiller went 2-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Jayden Fleck went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Sam Starke went 1-for-3 with a walk. Kyle Schumann had two walks, Carter Kurth had a stolen base and Lane Glaser had a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 7 FARMING FLAMES 6

The Royals defeated their league rivals the Flames, they out hit them nine to eight and they were aided by twelve walks. Talen Braegelman threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Royals got a big single by Brock Rothstein to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the twelfth inning.

Their offense was led by Brock Rothstein went 2-for-6 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-5 for a RBI, with two stolen bases, two walks and he scored a run. Cole Schmitz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and two walks. Justin Schroeder went 3-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Caleb Maddox went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run. Tyler Prom went 1-for-5 with a walk, Carter Thelen had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run, Kyle Budde had two walks and Jack Boos had a walk.

For the Flames Owen Sunderman threw two innings, he gave up one hit, four runs and six walks. Tylor Schroeder threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three walks and Ethan Navratil threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one walk and he had one strikeout. Brayden Eiynck threw three innings, he gave up three hits, and he had two strikeouts. Robert Schleper threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ethan Navratil went 2-for-3 with two home runs for three RBIs and two walks. Drew Cramlet went 2-for-5 with two home runs for three RBIs and Tylor Schroeder went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Adam Winkels went 1-for-2 with a double, Isaac Nett went 1-for-5 with a stolen base, No. 3 had a walk and he scored a run and No. 35 had a walk.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 6 JORDAN BREWERS 3

The Lakers defeated the Brewers in the Farming tournament, they each collected ten hits, including two home runs, and a double. Mitch Wieneke threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, three runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Andrew Schmidt, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Austin Lenzmeier went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Nolan Notch went 2-for-3 for a RBI. Justin Kunkel went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and No. 11 went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Adam Braun went 1-for-1 with two walks and scored a run and Nick Schmidt went 1-for-3. Kole Klaphake went 1-for-1 with a walk and Mitch Wieneke scored a run.

For the Brewers Jacob Allen threw three innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and two walks. Jon Draheim threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Mike Vohnoutka went 2-for-2 for a RBI and a walk and Turner Storm went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jon Draheim went 2-for-3 with a double and Nick Krautkremer went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Beckman went 2-for-2 with a stolen base and he had a walk and Joe Lucas went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs.

RANDALL CUBS 13 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 3

The Cubs defeated their league foe the Riverdogs, they out hit them sixteen to five, including eight doubles and one home run. Zach Gwost threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he had two strikeouts. Adam Nibaur threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Zach Gwost, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for three RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Alex Gwost went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Garrett Lindberg went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run and Alec Zack went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Adam Nibaur went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Ricky Drew went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Braxton Santala went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Otremba went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run B. Sanders was hit by a pitch.

Royalton Nate Psyck threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Marcus Hayes threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and two strikeouts. Kirk Yourczek threw two innings, he gave up four hits, five runs and one walk.

Their offense was led by Drew Yourczek, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Tyler Jendro went 1-for-2 for a RBI, two stolen bases, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Hunter Young went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Ryan Snyder went 1-for-3. Nick Henry had two walks, Kirk Yourczek had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run, Zack Cekalla and Marcus Hayes each had a walk.

PIERZ BREWERS 6 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 0

The Brewers defeated their foe the Black Sox, they out hit them nine to four, J. Prokott threw six innings, he gave up four hits and he recorded nine strikeouts. Peter Schommer threw three innings, he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Derek Dahmen went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a stolen base and he had scored a run. Phil Zynda went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs. Preston Veith went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs and Mike Nezerka went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Mike Leidenfrost had a sacrifice fly, a RBI and he had two walks, Ryan Stuckmayer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Gunnar Wicklund went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

Freeport Andrew Kerzman threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Jadin Norby threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Matt Johnson went 1-for-4with a double and Ryan Liebrenz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Mason Toutges went 1-for-4 and Carter Neuenschwander went 1-for-3.