Spartans Soar With Thrilling 13-8 Victory In St. Martin
The ROCORI baseball team beat Albany 13-8 on Thursday in St. Martin.
The Spartans jumped out to an early lead with a six-run first inning and lead 11-0 after three innings.
Caleb Maddox was 3-5 with two triples and three runs scored and Max Fredin hit a home run to highlight the ROCORI offense. Reece Kalla picked up the win for the Spartans after tossing five innings to start the game, allowing four runs and striking out seven Huskies.
OTHER BASEBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, MAY 14th
Maple Lake 5, Kimball 1
Foley 6, Pequot Lakes 0
Foley 8, Pequot Lakes 5
Becker 12, Princeton 9
Eden Valley-Watkins 8, BBE 0
St. Cloud 3, Brainerd 2
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
Red Wing @ ROCORI
Little Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Mpls South vs Cathedral @ Delano
Sartell @ Anoka
Little Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Mpls South vs Cathedral @ Delano
Sartell @ Anoka
SOFTBALL
Royalton 13, Pillager 3
Foley 13, Little Falls 2
Becker 4, Princeton 2
Foley 13, Little Falls 2
Becker 4, Princeton 2
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Milaca @ Cathedral (1:30)
Rockford @ Cathedral (5 pm)
Little Falls @ ROCORI
Sartell @ Moorhead
Milaca @ Cathedral (1:30)
Rockford @ Cathedral (5 pm)
Little Falls @ ROCORI
Sartell @ Moorhead