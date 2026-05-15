The ROCORI baseball team beat Albany 13-8 on Thursday in St. Martin.

The Spartans jumped out to an early lead with a six-run first inning and lead 11-0 after three innings.

Caleb Maddox was 3-5 with two triples and three runs scored and Max Fredin hit a home run to highlight the ROCORI offense. Reece Kalla picked up the win for the Spartans after tossing five innings to start the game, allowing four runs and striking out seven Huskies.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES FOR THURSDAY, MAY 14th

Maple Lake 5, Kimball 1

Foley 6, Pequot Lakes 0

Foley 8, Pequot Lakes 5

Becker 12, Princeton 9

Eden Valley-Watkins 8, BBE 0

St. Cloud 3, Brainerd 2

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE



Little Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Mpls South vs Cathedral @ Delano

Sartell @ Anoka Red Wing @ ROCORILittle Falls @ Sauk Rapids-RiceMpls South vs Cathedral @ DelanoSartell @ Anoka

SOFTBALL

Royalton 13, Pillager 3

Foley 13, Little Falls 2

Becker 4, Princeton 2

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Milaca @ Cathedral (1:30)

Rockford @ Cathedral (5 pm)

Little Falls @ ROCORI

Sartell @ Moorhead