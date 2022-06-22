Summertime By George Starts Wednesday Night in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Summertime By George kicks off Wednesday.

The free summer concert series hosted by the St. Cloud Rotary Club runs from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. every Wednesday through August 24th at Lake George.

Wednesday night's opening act is Kat Blue followed by the headliner Mason Dixon Line.

The Middle Town Market will have local food and vendors.

The Eastman Tavern ‘beer garden’ area is just to the west of the performance stage where you can enjoy Coors Light, an assortment of craft beers, wine, and snacks.

The weekly activities in the Little George Town area let the kids burn off some energy by participating in physical activities or arts and crafts each week during Summertime by George!

