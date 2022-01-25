Sugar Daddy’s in Sauk Rapids is Still For Sale

This iconic landmark on Hwy 10 is still for sale.

Last summer (2021) we reported seeing that Sugar Daddy's in Sauk Rapids was for sale. The digital sign along the highway at the time just flashed "for sale" with a phone number to call. Since then the sign has just been the time and temperature, which lead me to assume it had sold, or been pulled off the market.

Driving past the building this past weekend (January 23rd, 2022) I noticed that this time the sign was saying "for sale" and mentioning that Re/Max Results was the agency in charge of the sale.

Per a Facebook post on the Watab Township Facebook page last summer, the building sits on 3.09 acres and had a $259,400 tax value. I couldn't find an official listing on the Re/Max website.

The building and lot are in a really great location, being right on Highway 10 and on the outskirts of the St. Cloud metro area. I'm sure it will be a great investment for any incoming business. They say location is everything.

