Stunningly Beautiful Northern Lights Are A Possibility Tonight In Central Minnesota
PREDICTIONS ARE GOOD
We could be in for another beautiful light display here in central Minnesota. What's even better? The temperatures are going to be perfect for such a night. If we can make it through the possible scattered rain showers and thunderstorms that are predicted, this might be the best night for northern lights that we've had all year.
BEST TIME FOR VIEWING TONIGHT
With temperatures in the lower 50s for tonight's forecast, you just might want to grab a light jacket and head to the country. Grab your camera and be prepared to see some incredible sky views.
NOAA says that ideally, you want to see some red areas on the scans for the best northern light viewing. It looks like tonight, we have that!
If our calculations are right, it appears the northern lights should be at their highest peak around dusk to dawn tonight through May 10th, 2023.
Minor radio blackouts are possible from May 8th through May 10th as well.
We are looking at a KP range of 4.67 tonight and tomorrow and then 3.67 by May 10th.
TIPS FROM NOAA FOR VIEWING THE NORTHERN LIGHTS
NOAA has a few tips to find the best northern lights display closest to you. NOAA says to head to a dark spot, where you can see the northern sky.
LOCATION
The location has a lot to do with seeing a beautiful nighttime light display. You need to get out of the city and also know that the moon can reduce visibility.
LEVEL OF DARKNESS
Finding an incredibly dark location is key to finding the magical nighttime display. Head out to the country, away from city lights, away from street lights. When you can start seeing stars in the nighttime sky, you might be close to your dark destination.
TIMING
Finally, timing is everything. Normally, the best viewing time for the northern lights will be between midnight and 2 am. Spring is the best time to see the aurora borealis, so you're in luck! Take a nap today, and get your bestie to head out with you tonight and enjoy the nighttime sky.