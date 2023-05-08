Sartell Police Department Attempting to Restart K9 Program

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell Police Department is trying to reestablish their K9 program.

The department applied for a $7,500 grant through the American Kennel Club Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop matching grant program. This program helps police departments throughout the United States buy police dogs.

Interim Police Chief Wayne Schreiner says it's been over a decade since the department has had a police dog.

He says after completing the Public Safety Facility, they began looking to restart the program. They even have a handler in place.

During Monday's meeting the city council will consider approving the grant funding.

Estimated cost for a police dog is about $10,000. Schreiner says even with the funding they are about a year away from the dog being put into service.

