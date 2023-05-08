Gas, Diesel Prices Continue to Slowly Fall
UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the third straight week, motorists have been greeted with falling gas prices across much of the country.
Gas Buddy says that's because oil prices have been holding near recent lows and the transition to summer blends is essentially complete.
Average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.46. The national average price for gas has also fallen 7.5 cents, averaging $3.50.
The average price for diesel will join gas in the days ahead falling below $4 per gallon in the next 48 hours or so. The national price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.01 per gallon.
