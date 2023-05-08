Obbink Distilling in St. Joseph Announces Grand Opening Dates

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The grand opening dates for a new distillery in St. Joseph have been announced.

Obbink Distilling is at 11 Date Street East.

They have announced they will hold a grand opening the weekend of Thursday, June 1st through Sunday, June 4th.

It was founded by three former Johnnies and is named after its master distiller and co-founder Greg Obbink. He has developed a proprietary process that accelerates the maturation of whiskey shortening it from years to a matter of days. This process will allow Obbink customers a wide variety of specialty whiskeys.

The location will feature the mainline distillery, interior and exterior seating, and other amenities. Consumers will be able to 'test' up to 20 different unique spirits on a rotating limited basis.

Obbink Distilling broke ground back in August.

