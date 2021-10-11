Student Group Fundraises to Help Homeless

ST. CLOUD -- Students at St. Cloud State University will be handing out bags with basic toiletries and gift cards to the homeless at an event later this month.

Project Connect is an annual event which connects the homeless to area charities and services.

The student group Bridge to Community Resources has been fundraising for about a month to hand out the toiletry bags, each costing about $25.

Sheila Moriarty is an Associate Professor at the School of Health and Human Resources. She says Bridge to Community Resources is made of a special group of students.

We're trying to pull out all the stops to make sure that the School of Health and Human Services brings a good amount of resources to help people.

She says in the month they have been fundraising, the have raised over $6,000.

We were somewhat successful with it because we had 80 items donated for the silent auction. We had many people go to our gofundme page. We could use more, but it's really trying to help people understand the complexity of homelessness.

Project Connect is on Tuesday, October 26th at the River's Edge Convention Center from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

You can find a link to donate to Bridge to Community at their gofundme page.