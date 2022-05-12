Street Flooding in St. Cloud, Manhole Covers Popping Up

ST. CLOUD -- The heavy rain in St. Cloud on Thursday morning has caused some street flooding,

Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Tufte says there has been so much water it is causing some manhole covers to pop up.

She says crews are out working to put them back in place, but you are asked to use caution as you are driving around town.

Several Stearns County communities endured another round of hail and thunderstorms Thursday morning. Tufte says golf ball size hail started out in the Avon/Albany area, then moved across the St. John's University campus, and then into the St. Cloud metro area. She says the sirens were sounded due to the large hail.

The highest wind gust was 61 miles an hour reported at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

Tufte says the city of Cold Spring also experienced some significant wind with about five 30-foot tall trees toppled.

The City of Sartell is also dealing with some street flooding from the heavy rainfall. Drivers are asked to stay off all the major roadways.