St. Cloud Crush Edges ROCORI In Thrilling 10-9 Showdown
The St. Cloud Crush baseball team outlasted ROCORI for a 10-9 win in a back-and-forth game in Cold Spring on Tuesday.
Jared Laudenbach paced the Crush offense with a three hit game that included a pair of doubles while driving in a pair of runs. Andrew Brown added three runs batted in for St. Cloud in the win.
Calan Heying was 2-5 from the leadoff spot for ROCORI with a pair of runs batted in and Zander Folkers added a run-scoring double in the loss.
ROCORI falls to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the Central Lakes Conference, while St. Cloud improves to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the CLC.
OTHER BASEBALL SCORES FOR TUESDAY
Fergus Falls 17, Sauk Rapids-Rice 10
Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Fergus Falls 1
Royalton 7, Maple Lake 5
Little Falls 9, Foley 6
Cathedral 11, Milaca 0
Pierz 6, Albany 5
Sartell 14, Detroit Lakes 4
SOFTBALL
The Cathedral softball team remains undefeated after beating Albany 13-2 in a five-inning game.
Sadie Meyer, Kyah Koenig and Keira Alexander all hit dingers for Cathedral. Meyer charted three runs batted in, Alexander added two and Tayla Vought charted a pair of hits in the win.
Cathedral (7-0) will play at Milaca on Thursday.
OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES FOR TUESDAY
ROCORI 14, Brainerd 5
St. Cloud 10, Willmar 0
Cathedral 13, Albany 2
Sartell 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1