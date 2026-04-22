The St. Cloud Crush baseball team outlasted ROCORI for a 10-9 win in a back-and-forth game in Cold Spring on Tuesday.

Jared Laudenbach paced the Crush offense with a three hit game that included a pair of doubles while driving in a pair of runs. Andrew Brown added three runs batted in for St. Cloud in the win.

Calan Heying was 2-5 from the leadoff spot for ROCORI with a pair of runs batted in and Zander Folkers added a run-scoring double in the loss.

ROCORI falls to 2-2 overall and 0-2 in the Central Lakes Conference, while St. Cloud improves to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the CLC.

OTHER BASEBALL SCORES FOR TUESDAY

Fergus Falls 17, Sauk Rapids-Rice 10

Sauk Rapids-Rice 2, Fergus Falls 1

Royalton 7, Maple Lake 5

Little Falls 9, Foley 6

Cathedral 11, Milaca 0

Pierz 6, Albany 5

Sartell 14, Detroit Lakes 4

SOFTBALL

The Cathedral softball team remains undefeated after beating Albany 13-2 in a five-inning game.

Sadie Meyer, Kyah Koenig and Keira Alexander all hit dingers for Cathedral. Meyer charted three runs batted in, Alexander added two and Tayla Vought charted a pair of hits in the win.

Cathedral (7-0) will play at Milaca on Thursday.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES FOR TUESDAY

ROCORI 14, Brainerd 5

St. Cloud 10, Willmar 0

Cathedral 13, Albany 2

Sartell 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1