Stearns County Polar Plunge Organizers Prepared With Backup Plans

AVON (WJON News) -- The warm weather has ice on central Minnesota lakes in danger of becoming non-existent for the rest of this winter.

However, that's not stopping the organizers of the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics from moving forward with their event.

Stearns County Sheriff's Office Deputy Chad Meemken says the event is still on for Saturday, February 17th at the Avon Beach. He says if plungers can jump in they'll run into the water at Middle Spunk Lake.

If we have any ice out there, we'll cut into the ice and have a path to be able to run in and back out. That will be our go-to plan for now.

Meemken says, if running into the water isn't an option, Special Olympics Minnesota does have a portable trailer they can use as a backup plan.

So, if you haven't signed up yet there is still time to join the fun.

Up until we start plunging people can be there getting registered. Seventy-five-dollars is the minimum that we look for people to raise to be able to jump.

As of right now, they have 170 participants who have raised over $18,000. They have a goal of raising $90,000.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office partners with the Avon Fire Department to host the fundraiser.

