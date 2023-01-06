Stearns County Parks In Excellent Condition for Winter Fun

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With all of the snow we've had recently the Stearns County Parks are in tip-top shape for enjoying winter activities.

The county has a total of 16 parks all of which are open for use throughout the winter.

The county grooms cross-country ski trails in Quarry Park & Nature Preserve, Warner Lake Park, Mississippi River Park, Kraemer Lake-Wildwood Park. The trails are listed in excellent condition in all of those parks.

Stearns County Parks Director Ben Anderson says if skiing isn't your sport, there are other groomed trails for you to use.

Our four main parks where we groom the cross-country ski trails we also offer multi-use trails and those are groomed and packed down. Those you can snowshoe, winter hike, ride your fat tire bike, and skijor.

Quarry Park has a lighted ski trail with the lights automatically coming on from 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. each night.

The county has a ski patrol for volunteers that want to regularly report on the trail conditions.

Friday is the county's annual Moonlight Ski event at Quarry Park. That begins at 5:00 p.m.