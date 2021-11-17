Watkins Man Found Incompetent to Face Sexual Assault Charge

Stearns County Jail photo

ST. CLOUD -- A Watkins man accused of sexually assaulting a former classmate has been found mentally incompetent to face the charge.

The alleged assault happened in August while the woman was riding in a vehicle with 22-year-old Fernando Andrews.

The woman said she went to hang out with Andrews, who was a former classmate, but when they started driving, he began trying to hold her hands and kiss her. Court records show Andrews pulled the car over on a dirt road in South Haven, pulled her shirt down, bit her bare breast, and put his hand down her pants.

Court records allege he tried to pull the woman toward him but she pulled away and faced the window. Andrews then allegedly urinated on her.

Get our free mobile app

The victim was able to escape and run to a house for help when Andrews parked and again tried to sexually assault her. A woman cared for the victim until police arrived and took her to the hospital for a sexual assault examination.

The results of the mental competency examination were returned last week and a judge made the ruling at a hearing in Stearns County District Court Wednesday.

Andrews is charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct by force or coercion. The criminal case against him is on hold unless his mental competency can be restored.

 

LOOK: 50 photos of American life in 2020

 

CHECK IT OUT: The best county to live in for each state

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in

Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.
Filed Under: sexual assault, stearns county district court
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top