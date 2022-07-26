Stearns County Fair Is This Week

Stearns County Fair Is This Week

Logo by Stearns County Fair

SAUK CENTER -- The summer fair season has arrived in central Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

The Stearns County Fair opens Wednesday to celebrate its 120th year.

The opening ceremonies happen around the flagpole at 11:00, followed by a full day of 4-H, FFA and open class livestock judging.

The Crescent City Carnival opens at 5:00, and the Ranch Rodeo highlights Wednesday’s events starting at 7:00.

Camping spots are available at the fairgrounds in Sauk Center.

For a complete list of events, click here.

Come Visit Rice, Minnesota With Us

Filed Under: Stearns County Fair
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top