Wednesday February 18

(US BANK STADIUM)

STCC CYCLONES 13 MNN HIBBING CARDINALS 1

The Cyclones out hit the Cardinals ten to two, including a home run, three triples and two doubles. The gave Christian Garner a freshman righty from Annandale HS great support. He gave up one hit, one run, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nick Anderson freshman right from Monticello HS threw one innings, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Jaxon Barker went 2-2 with a home run, triple and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Easton Peters a righty from Monticello HS went 1-foe-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Josh Kingery a freshman from ACGC HS went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Ben Rothstein a sophomore from Sauk Rapids-Rice HS went 2-f4 with a double for two RBIs. Carter Gmahl a freshman from Mora HS went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Luke Dam went 1-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Landon Nieman a sophomore from Eden Valley-Watkins HS went 1-3 and he scored a run. Shawn Robinson had a walk and he scored a run and AJ Gavin had a walk.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Landon Wood, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. James Handsel threw one innings, he gave up three hit six runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Riley Nunn went 1-2, David Cano went 1-3 and Bryon Rodriguez had two stolen bases and he scored a run.

STCC CYCLONES 9 MNN HIBBING CARDINALS 0

The Cyclones out hit the Cardinals nine to two, this gave the Cyclone pitchers deal of support. Josh Kingery a righty from ACGC HS started, he threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nik Nordeen a righty freshman threw one innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Ethan Knutson a righty freshman from STMA HS threw one innings, he retired three batters. Hunter Fuchs a righty sophomore from Rocori HS thew one inning and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Josh Kingery went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs and JT Tirado a freshman went 2-2 for a RBI, a walk,, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Carter Gmahl went 1-3 with a double for a RBI, three stolen bases, one walk and he scored two runs. Luke Dam went 1-3 with a double, a stolen bases and he and he scored a run. Luke Illies a freshman from BBE HS went 1-1 with a double and Ben Rothstein went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jaxon Barker had a walk and a RBI, Carson McCain a sophomore from New London-Spicer HS had two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Easton Peters had a pair of walks.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Logan Figgs, he threw 3 2/3 innings, gave up five hits, six runs and six walks. Quincy Cook threw one innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Yuma Koda threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Jusiel Rocco went 1-for-3 with a stolen bases and, Moises cost went 1-2, Ethan Ronda had a walk and a stolen bases and Bryan Rodriguez had a walk.