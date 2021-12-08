State Veterans Cemeteries Raising Money for Holiday Wreaths

LITTLE FALLS -- The state's veterans cemeteries are getting ready to place holiday wreaths on all the headstones, but this year they need your help.

The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs says the non-profit organization that typically coordinates wreath buying and placement is unable to do so this year. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs has decided that they would go ahead and buy them and place them internally.

Wreaths For The Fallen, by courtesy of Camp Ripley

The cost is about $100,000 for the 6,500 wreaths for the cemeteries in Duluth, Little Falls, and Preston. The agency has created an online donation page if you'd like to help them.

They are hoping to place all the wreaths by December 20th, and they typically remain until the end of January.

The cemetery office is open from 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, but visitors may stop at the grounds anytime during daylight hours seven days a week.

There will not be a public wreath placement event again this year.