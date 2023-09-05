State Patrol: 2 Killed, 1 Serious Injuries in Crash Near Freeport
FREEPORT (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of the people involved in a deadly crash near Freeport.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Monday on Interstate 94 near Freeport. Both vehicles were traveling west when they collided.
The driver of the car was 36-year-old Said Mohamed from Pelican Rapids. He had two passengers in his vehicle, 69-year-old Abdalla Gudad of Grand Island, Nebraska and 48-year-old Adan Hosh from Pelican Rapids.
Mohamed and Gudad both died in the crash. Hosh suffered life-threatening injuries.
The driver of a pickup was 23-year-old Scott Bunger from Albany. He was not hurt.
