FREEPORT (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released the names of the people involved in a deadly crash near Freeport.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Monday on Interstate 94 near Freeport. Both vehicles were traveling west when they collided.

The driver of the car was 36-year-old Said Mohamed from Pelican Rapids. He had two passengers in his vehicle, 69-year-old Abdalla Gudad of Grand Island, Nebraska and 48-year-old Adan Hosh from Pelican Rapids.

Mohamed and Gudad both died in the crash. Hosh suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of a pickup was 23-year-old Scott Bunger from Albany. He was not hurt.

Get our free mobile app

READ RELATED ARTICLES