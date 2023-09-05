50th Anniversary of Little Falls Arts & Crafts Fair

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The Little Falls Arts and Craft Fair is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

Purva Walten is the President and CEO of the Little Falls Chamber of Commerce. She says they have over 600 vendors signed up.

They are coming from 17 different states. We have 135 new vendors this year. There's an amazing showcase of talent and art and a lot of new things to see this year.

Walten says they also have 40 food vendors coming, along with the Antiques and Collectibles Fair.

Walton says they typically see 125,000 people come to town. She says it appeals to a wide range of people because it is broken up into a few different categories.

There's the artisan side where you are going to see everything handcrafted, as we also have a commercial marketplace for items like Scentsy and Tupperware, and of course, there's the antiques and collectibles fair.

Walton says every hotel room and Air B&B in Little Falls is booked up, plus many hotels in surrounding communities. She says most campgrounds in Morrison County are also filled up.

The Little Falls Arts & Crafts Fair is this Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Walten suggests parking at the Morrison County Fairgrounds and taking the free shuttle to downtown.

