State Legion Baseball Tournament in St. Cloud Next Week

The Minnesota State American Legion Baseball tournament will be held in St. Cloud July 29 - August 1. Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan says 16 teams will play in this tournament including the host team the St. Cloud Chutes. The teams will play pool play before bracket play begins. Keenan says fields in Sauk Rapids, Sartell and Cold Spring will be used for the tournament in addition to Joe Faber and Dick Putz Fields. Link to the bracket.

The tournament banquet will kick off the event on July 28th at Rivers Edge Convention Center. The event will start with a social hour at 5:15, the dinner at 6:15 and the program with speakers at 7:15. Tickets are $30. For tickets go here.

Tickets are available in advance for $10 with tickets sold at the door for $12 and children under 5 get in free. For more information about the Tournament go to the MAC website.