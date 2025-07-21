TOWN BALL ROUND UP

(Saturday and Sunday 19 and 20)

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 8 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 2

The Martins defeated their foe the Rockies, they out hit them eleven to seven and they were aided by five walks. Scott Lieser threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Carter Thelen threw one inning, he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kyle Lieser he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, three stolen bases, one walk and he scored two runs. Kurt Schlangen went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt and Chase Aleshire went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk. Nolan Reuter and Zach Moritz went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and both scored a run. Brady Goebel went 1–for-3 with a home run for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Bryan Schlangen had a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt for a RBI. Carter Thelen went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he had scored a run. Jayden Schlueter was hit by a pitch, Tate Winter had a stolen base and he Avery Schmitz had a walk.

For the Rockies Jake Brinker threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs and one walk. Tyler Lardy threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run and four walks.

Their offense was led by Luke Van Erp went 2-for-4 for a double and he scored a run. David Jonas went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Brady Linn went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI. Tyler Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a walk and Jordan Neu went 1-for-4. Thad Lieser went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 5 WATKINS CLIPPERS 1

The Express defeated their league rivals the Clippers, they were out hit eleven to nine. Veteran Matt Dingmann threw nine innings, he gave up eleven hits, one run and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Scott Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Cade Marquardt went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and B. Marquardt had a RBI and a walk. Tommy Friesen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Cole Faber went 1-for-4. Cody Leither went 1-for-4 and Schuggs Hanan had a walk.

For the Clippers Carson Geislinger threw eight innings, he gave up nine innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Heath Kramer went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brendan Ashton went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Carson Geislinger went 2-for-4 and Dan Berg went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Geislinger, Landon Neiman, Lincoln Haugen and Gavin Mathies all went 1-for-4.

AVON LAKERS 8 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 1

The Lakers defeated their league rivals, the Steves, they out hit them eight to seven and they were aided by six walks. Drew Lieser threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, one run, two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Reece Gregory threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Elliot Burnett went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Carter Phillippi went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Reece Gregory went 1-for-3 with two walks and Jack Theisen went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs. Drew Lieser went 1-for-4 and Elian Mezquita had two walks.

For St. Stephen Jack Greenlun threw six innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Joe Tuholsky threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks. Carter Ramsey threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Lucas Greenlun went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jack Greenlun went 3-for-5, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Derek Durant went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk and Zach Fuecker went 1-for-5 with a double. Carter Ramsey went 1-for-4 and Joe Tuholsky had a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

SARTELL MUSKIES 15 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 4

They Muskies defeated their foe the Black Sox, they out hit them seventeen to seven, they collected three doubles and a home run and they were aided by eight walks. Will Thompson threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, seven walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Wes Johnson threw one inning, he gave up four hits, two runs and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Levi Lampert, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for five RBIs, two walks and he scored four runs. Gavan Schulte went 3-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Andrew Ritter went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and a walk and Jacob Merrill went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jace Otto went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs and Ethan Carlson went 2-for-5 with a stolen base, a walk an he scored three runs. Wes Johnson went 1-for-3 and Brady Thompson went 1-for-1 with a walk and he scored two runs. Will Thompson went had thee stolen bases and he was hit by a pitch, Grant Mackenthun had a walk and he scored a run, No. 35 had a walk and he was hit by a pitch and No. 36 had walk and he scored a run.

For the Black Sox Andrew Kerzman threw five innings, he gave up eleven hits and five runs. B. Stalboerger threw two innings, he gave up four hits, six runs and six walks and Jake Braegelman threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, four runs and two walks.

Their offense was led by Mason Toutges went 2-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Jake Braegelmann went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and a walk. Iver Papke went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Johnson went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and he scored a run. Bryan Benson went 1-for-3, with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run, Carter Neuenschwander went 1-for-4 and Brady Hoppe had two walks.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 10 ST. JOSEPH JOES 2

The Polecats defeated their league foe the Joes, they out hit them thirteen to ten, including three doubles and they were aided by six walks. Michel Revenig threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Isaiah Terlinden threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and two walks.

Their offense was led by Michael Olson, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Jason Axelberg went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Dustin Wilcox went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and a walk. Cole Bovee went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Keenan Macek went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs. Eric Bello went 1-for-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and Braydon Hanson went 2-for-5 with a walk and he scored a run. Cal Ulven went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Dallas Miller had a sacrifice bunt.

For the St. Joseph Tanner Blommer threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he had four strikeouts. Jonah Schneider threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Lukas Nyberg threw one inning, he gave up a walk and John Bzok threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and veteran Craig Hern went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI. Tanner Blommer went 2-for-4 with a walk and John Huebsch went 1-for-2 with a walk. Noah Bissett went 1-for-5, Andrew Karls went 1-for-4 and Harrison Kiel went 1-for-1.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 11 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 1

The Cylcones defeated their league foe the Anglers, they out hit them ten to one, including a pair of triples and a double. Owen Arndt threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one run, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts and Shea Koster threw 1 1/3 innings.

Their offense was led by Terrance Moody, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and two walks. Brody Sabin went 1-for-1 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Riedeman went 1-for-4 for a RBI an he scored a run. Vincent Murn went 1-for-2 for a RBI, two walks and he scored a run and Luke Pakkala had two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Rothstein went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Owen Arndt went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Noah Jensen went 1-for-4 and Ethan Swanson went 1-for-1 for a RBI.

For Albertville Ethan Knutson threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. Nick Dinkel threw two innings, he gave up two hits and two runs.

Their offense was led by Ethan Knutson went 1-for-4 and Nick Dinkel had a RBI. Lucas Miller had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run, Kyler Kirtzberger, Kal Volinkaty and Isaac Brand all had a walk.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 7 AVON LAKERS 0

The Lightning defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them seven to three, including a home run and a double, they were aided by seven walks. Blaine Hardy threw five innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. K. Ligenfelter threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kody Ruedisili went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, two walks and he scored two runs. Chris Pederson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Brett Jenkins had a RBI and Aaron Jenkins went 1–for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Casperson went 2-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Sam Peterson went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run Jeremiah Piepkorn went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Tyler Wittwer had a walk and he scored a run.

For Avon Elian Mezquita threw six innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, four walks and he had four strikeouts. Kayden Mork threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts and Matt Pichelmann threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Elliot Burnett, he went 1-for-3 with a walk and Elian Mezquita went 1-for-3. Kayden Mork went 1-for-4 , Elliot Allen had two walks and Jack Theisen had a walk.

REGAL EAGLES 4 ATWATER CHUCKERS 2

The Eagles defeated their rival the Chuckers in their first round of the league playoffs, they out hit them ten to seven, including three doubles. Grant Paffrath threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts and Brandon Wedel threw one inning and he gave up one hit. Brayden Skindelien threw one inning, he gave up a hit and a walk.

Their offense was led by Nate Meyer, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Chi Schneider went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and B. Schultz went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Luke Knutson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Grant Paffrath went 1-for-3 and J. Beier had a walk.

For the Chuckers Josh Kingery threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts and Carson McCain threw one inning, he gave up a hit.

Their offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and two walks. Carson McCain went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk and Jaxon Behm went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Jonas Morrison had a RBI and a walk and J. Peterson went 1-for-4. J. Peterson went 1-for-5 and David Kingery had a stolen base.

NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 7 ELROSA SAINTS 3

The Silver Streaks defeated their league rivals in the first round of the playoffs, they out hit them eight to four, they were aided by six walks. Ty Reller threw nine innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ian Funk went 2-for-3 for. RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Devin Hansen went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Carter Birr went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and Caden Sand went 1-for-4, with a double, two stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run. Branden Holm went 1-for-3 with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Logan Funk went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Ty Reller had RBI and a sacrifice bunt and Carter Schiffler had a stolen base, two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

For Elrosa Ethan Mueller threw six innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. Luke Dingman threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Blaine Fischer went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Luke Dingman went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Casey Lenarz had a RBI and Ethan Mueller went 1-for-3. Gavin Kampsen had a walk and he scored a run and Peyton Winter went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Ashton Dingmann had a walk an he was hit by a pitch, Jackson Peter had a walk and Hayden Sobiech scored a run.

NORWAY LAKE-SUNBURG LAKERS 8 NLS TWINS 6

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Twins in the first round playoff game, they out hit them thirteen to ten, they were aided by six walks. Jared Cortez threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Weston Gjerde threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jared Cortez, he went 2-for-6 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Weston Gjerde went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Luke Ruter went 2-for-6 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Hunter Engelke went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and a stolen base and Luke Jeseritz went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run. Logan Rudningen went 1-for-5 with a walk, Eli Jacobson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jaiden Henjum had a walk.

For the Twins Sam Etterman threw eight innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jett Salonek threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Mike Danielson went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jett Salonek went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and a walk and Hunter Magnuson went 2-for-2 for a RBI, two walks, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Derek Dolezal went 3-for-6 and he scored two runs, Zak Madsen had a RBI, Sam Etterman had three walks and he scored a run and Ben Kulset was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

ROSCOE RANGERS 6 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 5

The Rangers defeated their league rival the Lakers, in first round of their league playoffs, they out hit them ten to eight. Josiah Utsch threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Brandon Schleper threw one inning, he gave up one hit and two walks. Josh Mackedanz threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and one walk.

Their offense was led by Max Athmann went 1-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs and Matt Hemingson went 2-for-4 with a RBI. Bryce Vanderbeek went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Brayden Pung went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Russ Leyendecker went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt, a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Schleper went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run. Josiah Utsch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Nick Utsch and Jordan Schleper both had a walk.

For Lake Henry Trent Wendlandt threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts and Tori Olmscheid threw 1/3 of an inning. Grant Ludwig went 1-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs and Isaac Lieser went 2-for-5. Trent Wendlandt went 1-for-3 with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Carter Wessel had a RBI, a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Noah Olmscheid went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Leyton Fuchs went 1-for-4.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 12 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 1

The River Cats defeated their league foe the Stone Poneys, they out hit them fourteen to four, including three home runs and three doubles. Will Kranz threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he had a strikeout. Cody Thiery threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Stetson Burkman threw one inning, he gave up a hit, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jaxon Kenning, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, three stolen bases, one walk and he scored three runs. Will Kranz went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Bryan “Big Mac” McCallum went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and Preston Schlegel went 1-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and he scored two runs. David Novak went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jake Carper went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ty Carper had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Zeus Schlegel went 2-for-5. Nick Proshek went 1-for-3 with a double and Samson Schlegel went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Colton Palmer had two walks and he scored a run and Kaden Haselius had a walk.

For the Stone Poneys Max Koprek threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Jeff Amann threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen threw one inning, he gave up a hit, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and he had a walk and Jackson Vos went 2-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Jeff Amann had a walk. Brenden Boesen had a walk and Dan O’Connell was hit by a pitch.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 4 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 2

The Lakers defeated their league foe the Anglers, they out hit them nine to six, they were aided by seven walks. Jackson Phillipp threw five innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he had three strikeouts. B. Brown threw two innings, he gave up two hits and one walk. Matt Korte threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk and Jordan Golombiecki threw one inning, he gave up a hit.

Their offense was led by Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Korte went 1-for-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and B. Brown went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and a walk. Jordan Golombiecki had a RBI, a stolen base and two walks and Caleb Leintz went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and a walk. Brett Knudsen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he had a walk, Quentin Dukowitz had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Riley Blanc had a walk and a stolen base.

For the Anglers Luke Miller threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, five walks and he had two strikeouts. Alex Bohlman threw four innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Tommy Schaupp threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he had a strikeout and Kyler Kitzberger threw one inning, he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Joe Rathman, he went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Finley Greenlund went 2-for-4. Kyler Kitzberger went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Ken Foster went 1-for-3 with a walk. Derek Cagle had two walks and Tyler Barthlomew had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 3 GREENWALD CUBS 2

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Cubs. They out hit them seven to six, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Anthony Reverman threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts and Austin Schoenberg threw one inning. Their offense was led by R. Nelson, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Jamie Terres went 2-for-4, with a double for a RBI and Eric Terres went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dylan Gertken and Nate Terres both went 1-for-3.

Brett Engelmeyer threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits and three runs. Gabe Schwieters went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Brett Engelmeyer went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he had a walk. Tyler Engelmeyer went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Connor Anderson went 1-for-3.

(SUNDAY JULY 20th)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 12 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 5

The Springers defeated their league foe the Cyclones, they out hit them fourteen to six, including three doubles, a triple and a home run and were aided by seven walks. Jack Arnold threw five innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he had a strikeout. Paul Dorr threw four innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, three walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brian Hansen went 3-for-6 with a home run and a triple for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Brady Schafer went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, a walk and he scored one run and Drew Bulson went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Jeron Terres went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, two walks and he scored a run and Drew VanLoy had a RBI and a walk. Nolan VanLoy had a RBI and a walk, Will Huls went 2-for-5 with a walk and he scored two runs and Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run.

For Sauk Rapids Noah Jensen threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he had a strikeout. Ben Rothstein threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Dan Dusing threw three innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, five walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Dom Mathies went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Noah Jensen had two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Vince Murn went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Terrance Moody went 1-for-3 with two walks and he scored a run. Luke Pakkala went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch, Jeff Solorz went 1-for-5, Nolan Hemker had two walks and he scored a run and Dan Dusing scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 4 MONTICELLO POLECATS 3

The Muskies defeated their league rivals the Polecats, they out hit them nine to four, they put up four huge runs in the top of the eighth inning. Brett Schlangen threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Wes Johnson threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up a hit, one walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Mateo Segura went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Andrew Ritter had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Wes Johnson had a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Jace Otto went 4-for-5 and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-3 with two walks and he scored a run and Jacob Merrill went 1-for-3 with a walk. Cody Partch had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Gavan Schulte had a walk.

For the Polecats Tanner Eckhart threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, and he recorded ten strikeouts. Dallas Miller threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up a hit, four runs and three walks. Nick Anderson threw 1/3 of an inning, he had two walks and Jason Axelberg threw one inning, he gave up one hit.

The offense was led by Cole Bovee, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Eric Bello went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Caden King went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Brayden Hanson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Michael Olson, Dustin Wilcox and Nick Anderson all had a walk and Keenan Macek had walk and he scored run.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 7 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 6

The Express defeated their foe the Martins, they were out hit ten to seven. Ben Johnson threw three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Zach Dingmann threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he had a strikeout. Clay Faber threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Cade Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Friesen went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Tommy Friesen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a walk and Adam Beyer went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Ashton Hanan had a walk and he scored a run and Brooks Marquardt scored a run. Scott Marquardt and Ben Johnson both had a walk.

For St. Martin Brady Goebel threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Scott Lieser went 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk.

Their offense was led by Nolan Reuter went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Kurt Schlangen went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Kyle Lieser went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Brady Goebel went 3-for-4 with a walk and he scored run and Zach Moritz went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-2, Carter Thelen was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Bryan Schlangen had a sacrifice bunt.

SOBIESKI SKIS 5 NISSWA LIGHTNING 2

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Lightning, they out hit them eleven to six. Matt Filippi threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Jake Kapphahn threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he had one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Dusty Parker, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Matt Filippi went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk. Owen Bode went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a walk. Beau Thoma went 4-for-5, Jake Kapphahn went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Collin Eckman had a walk.

For Nisswa Ben Dornself threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Keaton Lingenfelter threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he had a strikeout. Brett Jenkins threw two innings, he gave up a hit and a walk. Kody Ruedsili threw two innings, he gave up a hit and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Aaron Jenkins went 1-for-4 and Tyler Wittwer went 1-for-2. Nick Kowski and Matt Casperson both went 1-for-3 and Sam Peterson had a walk and he scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 10 NEW MUNICH SILVER STREAKS 0

The Chargers defeated their league rival the Silver Streaks in their playoff, they out hit them thirteen to two. Ben Welle threw seven innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. R. Nelson threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Dylan Gertken went 3-for-4 for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Owen Meyer went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and a stolen base and Ben Welle went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Rademacher went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Ethan Meyer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and a stolen base. Eric Terres went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs and Jamie Terres went 1-for-4. Austin Schoenberg had a stolen base, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Dan Spanier had two walks, Sam Rieland had a walk and he scored two runs, Anthony Reverman had a walk and Zach Reiland scored a run.

For New Munich Will Funk threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Caden Sand threw three innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Carter Birr gave up two hits, two runs and two walks.

L. Funk went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and L. Funk went 1-for-1. Will Funk had two walks, Carter Birr had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Brandon Holm had a walk.

OPOLE BEARS 2 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 0

The Bears defeated their league rivals the Blue Jays, they out hit them five to four. Sam Butler threw seven innings, he gave up one hit and two walks and Isaiah Folsom threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits and one walk.

Their offense was led by Luke Bieniek went 2-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Brodi Huls went 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Maverick Novitzki had two walks and A. Lange had a stolen base.

For Opole C. Clear threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Matt Swanson went 1-for-3 with a walk and Brady Burggraff went 1-for-3. Brandon Welinski and Jack Primus both went 1-for-4 and Bryce Binek and Jaxon Bartkowicz both had a walk.

FORT RIPLEY REBELS 8 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 0

The Rebels defeated their regional rivals the Steves, they out hit them nine to five, they collected four doubles. Jack Schafer threw six innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Tyler Gruye threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he had two strikeouts. Alex. Haapajoki threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Riley Derosier, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Haapajoki went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Gus Lund went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored three runs. Brett Kramer went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Jack Schafer and Josh Hucriede both went 1-for-4. Bill Sather and Eli Sundquist both had a walk.

For St. Stephen Landon Lunser threw five innings, he gave up three hits, eight runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Nick Krippner threw two innings, he had two walks and Reed Lunser threw two innings, he gave up a hit.

Their offense was led by Zach Fuecker went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and Joe Tuholsky went 2-for4. Andrew Wollak had a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 7 BEMIDJI BLUE OX 2

The Brewers defeated their regional rivals the Blue Ox, they each collected ten hit, including three doubles and a home run. Jordan Leininger threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Zach Lamont threw five innings, he gave up five hits, one walk and he had five strikeouts and Anthony Villanueva threw one inning.

Their offense was led by Dustin Mertz, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, two stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run. Adam Leininger went 1-for-5 with a home run for a RBI and Anthony Villanueva went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Jackson Glienke went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, and Jordan Leininger went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Marcus Wohl went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and David Ernst went 1-for-4. Mike Peschel went 1-for-2, Caden Headlee had two walks and he scored a run and Andrew Penny was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

For the Blue Ox Trevon Wells threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts Mitch Hendricks threw one inning, he gave up one hit and two runs.

Their offense was led by Casey St. John went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Caleb Manecke went 2-for-5 with a triple. Jarrett Kondos went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Mitch Hendricks went 2-for-5. Brandon Lussier went 2-for-3 with a walk and Hunter Olson had two stolen bases, two walks and he scored a run.Cody Rutledge went 1-for-5 and Brazil Zuehlke had a walk.

MORA BLUE DEVILS 6 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2

The Blue Devils defeated their foe the Lakers, they were out hit eleven to five. Asa Peterson threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Logan Graves threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Derek Graves went 1-for-2 for a RBI, two walks and he scored two runs. Asa Peterson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Owen Szutka went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Logan Graves went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mike McKee had a RBI and a walk. Nick Hoffman had a walk and he scored a run, Josh Norby had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Mason Nelson had a RBI and he was hit by a pitch.

For the Lakers John Brew threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, five walks and he had three strikeouts. Brett Knudsen threw 2/3 of an inning, had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Cooper Kosiba had a double for a RBI and Ian Jungles went 2-for-4 with a double. B. Brown went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Jackson Phillipp went 1-for-3 with a double. Nick Berglund had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Caden Johnson went 1-for-1 with a triple and he scored a run. Brett Knudsen went 1-for-5, Cody Pausch went 1-for-2 and John Brew had a walk.

BUCKMAN BILLY GOATS 6 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 3

The Billy Goats defeated their league rivals the Lumberjacks, they out hit them nine to seven. Rylan Robinson threw five innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and he had four strikeouts. Max Barclay threw three innings, he had a strikeout and Matt Tautges threw one inning, he gave up a hit and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jack Suska went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Noah Boser went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Matt Tautges went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a walk. Ben Thoma went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run and Andrew Rueckert went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Travis Kahl went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored two runs, Matt Kummet and Lane Girtz both went 1-for-4.

For the Lumberjacks Drew Beier threw four innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Logan Winkelman threw two innings, he had four strikeouts. Trey Emmerich threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and he had two strikeouts. Michael Moulzolf threw one inning; he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Lane Olson, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Chuck Hackett had a sacrifice fly, a walk, he was hit by a pitch for a RBI and he scored a run. Eon VonWald had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Drew Beier went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Dan Marod went 1-for-3 with a walk and Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-3 with a walk. Vince Jurek went 1-for-3 with a walk and Trey Emmerich went 1-for-4.

ELROSA SAINTS 8 GREENWALD CUBS 0

The Saints defeated their Stearns County rivals the Cubs, in an elimination game, they out hit them eleven to four and they were aided by eight walks. Ashton Dingmann threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Will VanBeck threw three innings, he gave up a hit and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Gavin Kampsen went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Peyton Winter went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Blaine Fischer went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Ashton Dingmann went 2-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Jackson Peter went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs and Luke Dingmann went 1-for-1. Derek Wiener was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Wyatt Steffenson scored a run.

For Greenwald Grant Moscho threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Max Wehlage threw three innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. Tyler Engelmeyer threw two innings, he gave up a hit, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer went 2-for-4, Isaac Rosenberger went 1-for-4 and Ethan Ettel went 1-for-2.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 8 WAHPETON 3

The Mudcats defeated their foe Wahpeton, they out hit them fourteen to five. Gavin Quade threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jacoby Nold threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brett Letness, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Isaac Howe went 2-for-2 with a double, two sacrifice flys for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. David Dorsey went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and a walk and Carter Heinsch went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored three runs. Cullen Wilson went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Dylan Inniger went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs. Gavin Gast went 1-for-4 with a walk, Toby Sayles went 1-for-4 and Jack Naugle had a walk.

For Wahpeton N. Zach threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. T. King threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

J. Fliflet went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and C. Kappes went 2-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. T. King had a RBI and a walk and E. Kappes went 1-for-3 with two walks. S. Bladou went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored a run, N. Zach had two walks and J. Anderson had a walk.

FARMING FLAMES 10 ROSCOE RANGERS 0

The Flames defeated their Stearns County rivals the Rangers in their elimination round of the playoffs, they out hit them nine to two. Ethan Navratil threw six innings, he gave up two hits, and he recorded eight strikeouts. Owen Sunderman threw one inning, he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Ethan Navratil, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs. Adam Winkels went 1-for-2; had a home run for a RBI, had a stolen base, and he was hit by a pitch. Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Bennet Hylla had a RBI and he scored a run. Isaac Nett went 1-for-3 with two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Drew Cramlet went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Owen Sunderman went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Isaac French went 1-for-1 and Carson Holthaus had a stolen base and he scored a run.

For the Rangers Derek Mergen threw five innings; he gave up five hits, six runs and five walks, Chris Vanderbeek threw one inning, he gave up three hits and four runs. Dawson Hemmesch threw one inning, he gave up a hit and one walk. Matt Hemingson went 1-for-3 and Jordan Schleper went 1-for-1.

ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 16 FLENSBURG FALCONS 1

The River Dogs defeated their league foe the Falcons, they out hit them fifteen to four, and were aided by seven walks. Marcus Hayes threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Drew Yourczek went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tyler Jendro went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Ryan Snyder went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Grayson Suska went 4-for-6 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs and Nick Henry went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brady Yourczek went 2-for-4 for a RBI,,had two stolen bases and he scored a run and Joe Gaida went 1-for-1 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Nate Psyck had two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Zack Cekalla went 2-for-3 with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs and Ethan Albright had three stolen bases, three walks and he scored two runs.

For the Falcons Dan Kokett threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts. Connor Neu threw 1/3 of an inning and Ethan Neu threw two innings, he gave up one hit, five runs, five walks and he had a strikeout. Luke Venske threw two innings, he gave up five hits and three runs. Spencer Friese went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Nolan Sams went 1-for-3 with a double, Connor Neu went 1-for-3 and Sam Primus had a walk and he scored a run.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 10 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 2

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Hawks, they out hit them sixteen to six, including six doubles and three home runs. Mitch Wieneke threw five innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Justin Kunkel threw four innings, he gave up one hit and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Logan Aleshire, he went 3-for-4 with two home run for four RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Nick Schmitt went 3-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored two runs. Justin Kunkel went 3-for-5 with a home run and two doubles for two RBIs. A. Lenzmeier went 2-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Adam Braun went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases, two walks and he scored two runs, Andrew Schmitt went 2-for-5 and A. Lenzmeier went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored a run.

For the Hawks Ben Arends threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he had a strikeout. Herman Solomon threw two innings, gave up six hits, five runs and two walks. Jordan Abbott threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Sorato Yamane went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Mitch Lipinski went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Matt Unterberger went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Owen Nystedt went 1-for-4. Carter Scheeler went 1-for-1 and Jordan Abbott went 1-for-4. Tripp McCann had two stolen bases and a walk, Carson Schmaltz was hit by a quick and Eddie Estrada was hit by a pitch.

ROCKFORD CROWS 10 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 0

The Crows defeated their foe the Anglers, they out hit them eight to one. Ryan Schutter threw six innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Pat Binnebose went 3-for-4 with a home run and a triple for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Rowan Dodge went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored three runs. Max Edwards went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Mike Nelson had a sacrifice fly for four RBIs, a stolen base and a walk. Ryan Schutter went 2-for-3 and Colton Lundberg had a sacrifice fly and a walk. Wilson Sanderson had a walk and he scored a run, Nolan Perry had a walk and Riley Moran scored a run.

For Albertville Kal Volinkaty threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Nick Dinkel threw three innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and one walk. Cole Mueller gave up three runs and three walks. Joe Rathman threw one inning, he gave up one hit, and he had two strikeouts.

Jordan Schlueter went 1-for-3 with a double, Kevin Freeman and Joe Rathman both were hit by a pitch and Easton Knealing had a walk.