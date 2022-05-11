St. Joseph Man Dies From Injuries Suffered In Motorcycle Crash

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Joseph man has died from the injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash last week.

St. Cloud police were called to 9th Avenue North, just north of 15th Street North, at around 2:30 a.m. Friday for a motorcycle crash.

Authorities says 27-year-old Tyler Koopmeiners was heading south on 9th Avenue when he hit a curb, lost control and crash.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities say Koopmeiners died Sunday from his injuries.