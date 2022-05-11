ROCORI School Board Selects Lone Finalist for Superintendent Job

COLD SPRING -- The ROCORI School Board has selected a finalist for the district's open superintendent position.

Donita Stepan was chosen as the lone finalist after the first round of interviews earlier this week. Stepan is the Superintendent of the Thief River Falls School District.

Other candidates who were interviewed for the position were:

- David Pace: Interim Superintendent of Greenway School District

- Paula Foley: Interim Superintendent of Pine City Schools

- Paula Henry: Educational Consultant and former Superintendent of Lake Park-Audubon Schools.

The school board will hold a second round of interviews with Stepan on Monday.

A total of 10 applicants applied for the position before the board narrowed down their candidate pool to four before the first round of interviews.