REEFER MADNESS THE MUSICAL

Divergent Stars Theatre Company, a chapter of Central Minnesota Theatre, is performing a musical at The Red Carpet Nightclub this weekend called "Reefer Madness-The Musical." You have four chances left to see the show this weekend only.

THE FINAL WEEKEND OF "REEFER MADNESS"

This is the final week of performances of Reefer Madness, with two performances each day, Friday and Saturday, May 13th and 14th. Showtimes are 6:30 and 9:30 pm. The 9:30 pm show is a 21 and older ONLY show, but the 6:30 pm shows are 18 plus.

Ashley Wenona, who is the Assistant Director and a performer in the production spoke with me about the production, the actors, and the work that goes into such a performance. You can listen to my interview with Ashley by clicking on the player below.

INTERVIEW WITH ASHLEY WENONA

ABOUT THE SHOW

Reefer Madness is a satirical performance based on the 1936 propaganda film, and cult classic "Reefer Madness," which opened in Los Angeles in the year 1998. The show is a satire of those propaganda films showing the dangers of high school students falling victim to the use of marijuana, and all the terrible things that happen to you if you use it.

HOW TO GET TICKETS

Don't miss the great performances this weekend. You can get your tickets by going to centralmntheatre.com, or at the door. Tickets are $20-$30 dollars.

The Central Minnesota Theatre Company is a free membership organization that provides anyone with or without acting experience, a chance to perform and develop their skills.

