St. Joseph is a city in Stearns County just west of St. Cloud with a population of 7,029 according to the 2022 census. St. Joseph was plated in 1855 and named after a local church. St. Joseph contains three properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places... the 1869 Church of St. Joseph the 1918 First State Bank building, and a district of historic buildings at the Saint Benedict's Monastery and College built from 1882 to the 1920s.