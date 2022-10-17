St. Joseph Dollar General Destroyed in Fire

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The Dollar General Store in St. Joseph has been destroyed in a fire.

St. Joseph Fire Chief Jeff Taufen says his department was called to the store just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived they found smoke and flames coming out of the building.

They called in mutual aid help from Waite Park, Sartell and Cold Spring fire departments.

He says the building is a complete loss. The cause of the fire and the damage estimate are still being determined.