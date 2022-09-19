St. Joseph City Administrator Resigns

ST. JOSEPH -- St. Joseph will be looking for a new city administrator.

Therese Hafner submitted her letter of resignation on Thursday.

Mayor Rick Schultz says the city council will talk about the next steps to replace her prior to Monday's council meeting.

Once the council accepts the letter of resignation, it will be effective on November 2nd.

Hafner has been the St. Joseph City Administrator since September of 2020.